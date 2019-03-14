WATCH: New 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer released
MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for Avengers: Endgame is here!
The trailer, released on Thursday, March 14, shows the remaining Avengers – all decked in new uniforms – getting ready for the battle of their lives. (WATCH: The first 'Avengers: Endgame' official trailer is finally here)
It also features the return of Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).
A new poster was also unveiled Thursday.
Avengers: Endgame opens in the US on April 26. – Rappler.com