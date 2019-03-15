The documentary tells the story of Laude from the perspectives of her mother, her lawyer, and a transgender journalist

Published 5:52 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Slain transwoman Jennifer Laude's story continues to be told, as Call Her Ganda, the documentary on her life and murder, is showing at Cinema '76 from March 15 to March 21.

In October 2014, Laude was found dead in a motel room in Olongapo City, with bruises and marks all over her body. Her companion that night, US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, had turned violent and dunked her head in the toilet after discovering that she had male genitals. In December 2015, following a long trial, he was found guilty of homicide in her death.

The award-winning documentary on Laude, by director PJ Raval, will be screened at Cinema '76 Film Society cinemas in Anonas and San Juan.

The film's Cinema '76 run is the first of a series of screenings in Manila.

Audiences also have the chance to direct their questions to key people at select screenings: the director will be present at the 7 pm screening on March 16 at the San Juan cinema, and at the 5 pm screening at the Anonas cinema, along with Laude's lawyer Virgie Suarez, and LGBT activist Naomi Fontanas.

Call Her Ganda premiered at the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival in August 2018 and has since gone on to receive 11 awards and nominations worldwide, including the Grand Jury Award at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in 2018, and the Audience Choice award at the Seattle Asian American Film Festival in 2019.

The documentary tells the story of Laude from the perspectives of 3 women: Suarez, transgender journalist Meredith Talisman, and Laude's mother Julita.

Here's the screening schedule:

Cinema '76 San Juan:

March 15 – 3 pm, 7 pm

March 16 – 3 pm, 7 pm (with PJ Raval)

March 17 – 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm

March 18 – 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm

March 19 – 3 pm, 7 pm

March 20 – 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm

March 21 – 3 pm, 7 pm

Cinema '76 Anonas:

March 15 – 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm

March 16 – 3 pm, 7 pm

March 17 – Sunday – 1 pm, 5 pm (with PJ Raval)

March 18 – 3 pm, 7 pm

March 19 – 1pm, 5 pm, 9 pm

March 20 – 3 pm, 7 pm

March 21 – 1 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm

Tickets are at P150 for students and P180 for regular viewers. For more information, visit Cinema '76 on Facebook. – Rappler.com