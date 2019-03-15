Asia, are you ready for this?

Published 8:46 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Audiences across Asia should prepare for a good scare as Mikhail Red's Eerie is getting an Asia-wide release.

The horror thriller will be released in the following countries starting March 27: Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The director himself announced the news on his Facebook page with a video post, though he has yet to share more details on the release.

This is not the first time the film will be available for international audiences. It had its world premiere at the Singapore International Film Festival in December 2018.

Eerie stars Bea Alonzo who plays Pat, a clairvoyant counselor at an all-girls Catholic school that's been shaken by the unexpected death of a student. As Pat helps the students cope, she attempts to unfold the mysteries in the student's death by speaking to the ghost of a suicide victim.

The film also stars Charo Santos-Concio, Maxene Magalona, and Jake Cuenca. – Rappler.com