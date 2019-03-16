Mikhail Red’s zombie thriller stars Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia

Published 12:25 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mikhail Red’s upcoming zombie flick Block Z is currently in production, and it definitely looks promising, at least based on the first stills from the film released on Screen Anarchy on Friday, March 15.

The images, which were also shared by Mikhail on his Instagram, show spine-chilling zombies, and a bunch of humans looking worried – which anyone would be if they were trapped in a zombie-infested building.

Among the worried humans are stars Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia – who are more known for starring in blockbuster rom-coms than a horror thriller. In Block Z, Julia and Joshua are among a group trying to escape a university that’s been overtaken by a zombie outbreak.

In February, Mikhail shared another photo of the stars all covered in blood, with Julia wielding an axe – which, as zombie genre fans will know, is a rudimentary but effective weapon for fighting the walking dead.

Starring alongside Joshua and Julia are Ian Veneracion, Ina Raymundo, Dimples Romana, Maris Racal, McCoy de Leon, and Yves Flores. A premiere date has yet to be announced, though according to Screen Anarchy, shooting is scheduled to wrap up in May in time for a release by the end of 2019. – Rappler.com