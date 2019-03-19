The female-led superhero flick takes in an additional $68 million on its second weekend, making its foreign grand total $494 million so far

Published 9:45 AM, March 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES, USA – Female-led superhero movie Captain Marvel took in $68 million over the weekend, out-earning the combined North American totals of the next 9 films, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Monday, March 18.

The Disney/Marvel blockbuster had a huge opening last weekend – the biggest ever for a female-fronted superhero flick –and, with the foreign total of $494 million added in, "is now assured of ultimately earning $1 billion," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which stars Brie Larson as a former fighter pilot who gains superpowers and finds herself embroiled in a galactic conflict, has already passed the lifetime takes of superhero adventures including Ant-Man and the Wasp and Iron Man 2, according to Variety.

Far back in second spot for this 3-day weekend was a new animated production from Paramount, Wonder Park, at $15.9 million.

The film, set in an amusement park based on the imaginings of a young girl (Brianna Denski, whose previous work included a Lysol commercial), has far to go to make up the nearly $100 million Paramount spent to make it. Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, and John Oliver also provide voices.

In 3rd was another new release, CBS and Lionsgate's teen drama Five Feet Apart, at $13.2 million. It stars Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse as teens who fall in love while being treated for cystic fibrosis, a disease that requires them to keep a distance from each other.

Universal's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World took in $9.3 million for 4th place. Voiced by Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett and F. Murray Abraham, it tells the story of young Hiccup and his dragon Toothless on their quest to find a dragon utopia.

And in fifth was Lionsgate's A Madea Family Funeral at $7.8 million. Actor-director Tyler Perry, who plays the irreverent title character, says it will be the last in the profitable Madea series.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

No Manches Frida 2 ($3.8 million)

Captive State ($3.1 million)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part ($2.2 million)

Alita: Battle Angel ($1.9 million)

Green Book ($1.3 million)

– Rappler.com