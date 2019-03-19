'Yellow Rose' stars Lea Salonga and Eva Noblezada

MANILA, Philippines – The movie Yellow Rose, starring Miss Saigon actress Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga will open the 35th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival scheduled on May 2. (READ: Lea Salonga, Eva Noblezada to star in musical film 'Yellow Rose')

The screening will be held at the Aratani Theatre at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) in LA.

The movie, an ABS-CBN Cinematografo Originals, is the first film by a Filipino-American director selected for the opening night of the festival.

The film tells the story of Rose (Eva), a talented singer from a small town in Texas who dreams of pursuing country music despite the threat of deportation.

The film is directed and written by Diane Paragas and co-written with Annie J. Howell. Other cast members include Dale Watson, Liam Booth, Gustavo Gomez, Libby Villari, and Princess Punzalan. – Rappler.com