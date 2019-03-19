A new adventure awaits the gang

Published 9:23 PM, March 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After two short teasers, the full trailer of Toy Story 4 was finally released on Tuesday, March 19. (WATCH: Buzz Lightyear is in a bind in 'Toy Story 4' teaser)

In the trailer, Woody introduces a new friend – Forky, created by one of the human owners Bonnie. Forky then tries to escape as Woody follows him. Along the way, Woody meets Bo Beep, who shows him what she's been up to.

When Woody and Forky disappear, the other toys get worried and Buzz leads a search for them.

Toy Story 4 once again features the voices of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz, respectively.

The movie opens on June 21 in the US. – Rappler.com