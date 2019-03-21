The movie is directed by Quentin Tarantino

Published 11:33 AM, March 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser for Once Upon A Hollywood starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio was released on Wednesday, March 20.

Set in 1969, the movie follows actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they try to navigate a Hollywood they hardly know anymore.

Leo also shared the poster of the movie.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the movie also stars Margot Robbie.

Once Upon A Hollywood is scheduled for a July release in the US. – Rappler.com