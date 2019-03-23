Have you watched this Netflix action thriller yet?

Published 5:53 PM, March 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Have you seen Netflix's latest action-thriller film yet? If you have, check out what went on behind-the-scenes of Triple Fontier in this Netflix featurette.

Triple Fontier's bad-ass, star-studded cast features Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in a multi-border zone of South America.

Packed with action, thrill, drama, and good ol' teamwork, these unsung heroes band together to achieve the dangerous mission of stealing a drug lord's fortune – loyalties, skills, survival capacities, and morals heavily tested.

Triple Fontier is directed by J.C. Chandor (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year) and co-written by award-winning Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). – Rappler.com