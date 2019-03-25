Dora is all grown up!

Published 1:32 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Dora and the Lost City of Gold was released on Saturday, March 23, with a grown up Dora ready for one of her biggest adventures yet.

Dora (Isabela Moner) finds herself sent back to the city to experience high school away from the jungle, as her parents try to look for the Lost City of Gold. While on a field trip, she and friends are abducted and taken back to the jungle to help look for the City of Gold. There, she finds out that her parents have been taken hostage.

Together with her pet monkey Boots, cousin Diego, and a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), Dora is on a mission to rescue her parents and find out the mystery of the lost city of gold.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold also stars Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, and Danny Trejo.

It opens in the US on August 2. – Rappler.com