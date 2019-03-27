Who's ready for April 26?

Published 1:39 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Get ready to avenge the fallen.

With a month to go before Avengers: Endgame finally hits theaters, Marvel Studios teased fans with character posters of the crossover movie's epic cast.

But these aren't your typical character posters. They also finally put in canon the identity of our heroes who bid goodbye after Thanos' actions in Avengers: Infinity War – particularly those who did so off-screen.

Early Wednesday, March 27, the studio released online character posters of the heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far – the actors playing the epic heroes also shared the same posters on their respective social media accounts.

** If you haven't seen Avengers: Inifity War, spoilers are ahead **

The last Avengers movie saw half of the universe's population crumble away after Thanos amassed the Infinity Stones. With one snap, half of the universe's population literally disappeared – several superheroes included.

Of course, not all the disappearing happened on screen and fans have been wondering who had fallen victim to Thanos' snap. For better or worse, the character posters cast all doubts aside.

Posters in color are for Avengers and characters who survived the purge. Those in black and white weren't as lucky.

Characters featured in colored posters include: Hawkeye (who was absent in Infinity War), Okoye, Rocket Raccoon, Captain America, War Machine, Ant-Man, Thor, Wong, Nebula, Pepper Potts, Happy Hogan, Iron Man, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, Captain Marvel, and Valkyrie (also absent in Infinity War).

Those in black and white include: Drax the Destroyer, Doctor Strange, Falcon, Spider-Man, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch, Loki, Vision, Mantis, Shuri, Bucky Barnes, Wasp, Black Panther, Nick Fury, Peter Quill, Groot, and Gamora.

Endgame is part 2 of the third Avengers movie. It also culminates a major story arch that's been told throughout the first decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame premieres on April 26. – Rappler.com