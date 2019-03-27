The film is set to be released on Netflix in April

Published 6:00 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It doesn't take a lot of imagination to imagine Noah Centineo as the ideal boyfriend – but the trailer for his upcoming film The Perfect Date is here anyway, so there's no need to imagine anymore.

The trailer, released on Netflix Philippines on Tuesday, March 26, shows the floppy-haired charmer as he takes on the role of Brooks Rattigan, a student who decides to develop a date-for-hire app to earn money so he can go to his dream Ivy League university.

In the trailer, we also see Laura Marano playing Celia Lieberman, the self-assured girl who ends up as Brooks' first "client," and teen queen of the small screen Camila Mendes, who plays the girl of Brooks' dreams.

With this film, Noah is easily setting himself up to be the rom-com prince of Netflix. The actor had his breakthrough role in 2018, playing Peter Kavinsky in the much-loved To All The Boys I've Loved Before. He also starred in the less-warmly received Sierra Burgess is a Loser, also released in 2018.

The Perfect Date is set to be released on Netflix on April 12. – Rappler.com