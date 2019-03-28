A feature documentary is coming

Published 2:09 PM, March 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If, in theory, you're left wanting after the airing of the final episode of the final season of Game of Thrones in May 2019, don't fret. HBO is set to debut a documentary that will take fans behind the scenes of the show's "most ambitious and complicated season."

Directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland," according to HBO.

It airs 9 am in the US on Monday, May 27 – a week after the final episode of the show. It will debut at the same time in Asia.

Finlay was given the rare privilege of "unprecedented access" to the filming of the final season. The documentary follows the crew and cast as they deal with "extreme weather, punishing deadlines, and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers."

"This is a funny, heart-breaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it," says HBO.

Finlay's previous works include Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King, Pantomime, The Great Hip Hop Hoax, Sound It Out and Goth Cruise. The Game of Thrones documentary is her 8th feature film.

Game of Thrones premieres its 8th and final season in Asia on Monday, April 15 at 9 am.