'Cuddle Weather,' 'The Panti Sisters,' and 'LSS' are officially announced as the first 3 films for the film festival in September

Published 12:19 PM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The first 3 films for the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino were announced at a press conference in Quezon City on Thursday, March 28.

The 3 films are:

LSS (Last Song Syndrome)

The movies stars Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Tuesday Vargas, and the popular folk-pop group Ben&Ben. The movie revolves around the story of Zak and Sarah and their love for Ben&Ben's music. The movie will be directed by Jade Castro for Globe Studios.

The Panti Sisters. Die Beautiful stars Paolo Ballesteros and Christian Bables return, with Born Beautiful actor Martin del Rosario. The movie, to be directed by Perci Intalan, will tell the homecoming of 3 gay brothers to see their dying father whose only request is that one of his sons give him a grandchild, in exchange for their inheritance. The movie will be produced by The IdealFirst Company Incorporated.

Cuddle Weather. The movie to be directed by Rod Marmol under Project 8 corner San Joaquin Projects has no actors chosen for the roles yet, as of press time. The film will tackle the story of two sex workers who form an odd romantic setup.

The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2019 is scheduled from September 13 to 19. The PPP will coincide with the celebration of the country's 100 years of Philippine Cinema, as signed under Presidential Proclamation No. 622 signed in November 2018.

This will be the third PPP festival, which screens all Filipino films in cinemas nationwide for a week. – Rappler.com