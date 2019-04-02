'You could not live with your own failure. What did that bring you? Back to me,' says Thanos

Published 8:43 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The weeks, hours, and days are ticking before Avengers: Endgame finally hits cinemas and to tide us over, Marvel Studios released on Tuesday, April 2, a "special look" into its epic feature film.

"You could not live with your own failure. What did that bring you? Back to me," says Thanos.

Endgame picks up from where Avengers: Infinity War left off. The culmination of Marvel Studios' first decade (now known as the Infinity Saga), Endgame will see half our heroes recovering from the shock of Thanos' actions during the last Avengers movie.

Of course, since they're the Avengers, they're here to, well... avenge.

Marvel Studios had earlier released character posters indication which characters survived Thanos' great purge after he collected all the Infinity Stones and snapped half the universe into oblivion.

Endgame premieres in the US on April 26 and in the Philippines days ahead on April 24. – Rappler.com