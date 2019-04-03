Disney Philippines says the movie has made over $11.7 million since it opened on March 6

Published 3:11 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Captain Marvel, the Marvel Studios movie that introduced Carol Danvers into its vast cinematic universe, is now the Philippines' 7th highest-grossing movie. Ever.

According to a press release from Disney Philippines, the movie has made over $11.7 million since it opened on March 6. It is still showing in cinemas.

Captain Marvel has had the biggest opening day thus far in 2019, the highest screen count for 2018, the highest origins opening day, and the highest female superhero opening day in the Philippines. It is also the "highest first stand-alone character MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) opening weekend" in the Philippines – that means Captain Marvel's first opening weekend beat out the likes of Iron Man in 2008, Thor in 2011, Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, and even Black Panther in 2018.

Captain Marvel is the origin movie of Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson. Set in the 90s, the movie also features characters already familiar to MCU fans – Agents Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, among others.

It's the movie that immediately precedes Avengers: Endgame, the highly-ancitipated end to the first 11 years of what is now called the Infinity Saga. Captain Marvel will be joining the rest of the Avengers – or at least, those who survived Thanos' purge – in Endgame. – Rappler.com