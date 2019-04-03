The movie is on its second week in cinemas

Published 3:29 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Star Cinema announced on Wednesday, April 3 that Eerie, starring Bea Alonzo and Charo Santos-Concio, has earned P75 million in the box office as of Tuesday, April 2.

The company made the announcement on its Instagram page saying: "Overwhelming ang pagtanggap niyo sa #Eerie and our hearts are full! Everyday, padami na nang padami ang matatapang na hinarap si Eri! #thankyouvEERIEmuch for spreading good words about the movie!"

(We're overwhelmed over how you've accepted Eerie. Our hearts are full. Everyday, more and more are brave enough to face Eri.)

Directed by Mikhail Red, Eerie tells the story of Pat (Bea), a guidance counselor who investigates the suicide of one of her students. However, she faces a strong opposition from the head nun and principal of the school Sister Alice (Charo).

The movie also opened in other Asian countries like Singapore, Brunei, and Malaysia the same week. – Rappler.com