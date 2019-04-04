The Anne Curtis-starrer is set to launch on the streaming platform in April

Published 2:34 PM, April 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino film has made it to Netflix. Horror-thriller Aurora will be premiering on the global streaming platform.

Director Yam Laranas shared the news on his Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the film’s titlecard, now labeled “a Netflix film.”





According to Variety, the film will be available on Netflix starting April 25.

Aurora stars Anne Curtis, who plays a young woman who, with the help of her sister, tries to find the bodies of dead passengers of a ship that crashed into the rocks off the island where she lives.

The film premiered at the Metro Manila Film Festival in December 2018. It won several awards at the festival, including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography, and Second Best Picture.

A host of other Filipino films are now available on the streaming platform, including BuyBust, which also stars Anne, as well as historical films Heneral Luna and Goyo. – Rappler.com