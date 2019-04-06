After Liza Soberano's exit, fans share picks for the next Darna
MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN and Star Cinema are now looking for a new actress to play Darna in the upcoming film, and the people of the Internet have a lot of ideas.
Pretty much every hot young star is now being considered by netizens for the iconic role once played by the likes of Vilma Santos and Angel Locsin.
Ulan star Nadine Lustre seems to be a forerunner for the role – at least in the hearts of netizens, who even created the hashtag #DarNadine in the campaign to get the actress to play the role.
Pia Wurtzbach, Kathryn Bernardo, Jennylyn Mercado, Maine Mendoza, and Jessy Mendiola also came up, with some fans even sharing artwork of their respective bets donning Darna’s signature red suit and helmet.
Here are just some of the internet’s suggestions for #BagongDarna:
Nadine Lustre
Im not being a bias but after liza i think nadine will be the perfect girl to portray darna cause she's fierce and she has the pure filipina features #BagongDarna pic.twitter.com/KWknJffBbm— Vijay(@VijayPalmiano) April 5, 2019
MY PRESIDENT— Stay away (@monomestlove) April 5, 2019
Nadine Lustre is a REAL HERO #DarNadine #BagongDarna pic.twitter.com/q1J3iNYVpa
Pia Wurtzbach
Maine Mendoza
I would love to see Maine Mendoza as the new Darna. #BagongDarna#MaineMACeventSOLDOUT pic.twitter.com/Pu4PO5yvXx— Maine Mendoza Quotes (@mainedcmquotes_) April 5, 2019
Jennylyn Mercado
Jennylyn Mercado is our #BagongDarna— Jennylyn Mercado (@JennylynNation) April 5, 2019
Empowered Filipina
Award-winning Actress
Box Office Star
Sexiest Woman
Women and Children Advocate
Super Mom
Triathlete
Real-life Survivor@MercadoJen pic.twitter.com/4s2SGkfoA2
Jessy Mendiola
View this post on Instagram
@senorita_jessy as Darna, coz why not? Still not sure with the helmet though, might make some few changes to it. . . . #art #ipadpro #ipadartist #illustrator #ipadproart #procreate #illustration #myart #drawing #sketch #sketchbook #digitalpainting #digitalart #painting #sketch_dailydose #artstrending #art_dailydose #hypnotizing_arts #artph #artsy #sunlight_art #art_overnight #artwork #filipina #workinprogress #fanart #apple #darna #sigawdarna #jessymendiola
Yassi Pressman
I go for Yassi Pressman as a new Darna. #BagongDarna pic.twitter.com/YQ3MOuqUFr— flynn_suarez (@flynn_high11) April 5, 2019
Julia Montes
Julia Montes as #BagongDarna— MONTESified (@MONTESified) April 5, 2019
Give her the biggest break she deserves. pic.twitter.com/8WT3K9q2jr
Kathryn Bernardo
#BagongDarna— Daryl (@darylmico16) April 5, 2019
A Talented Actress
A Good role model
A Filipina Beauty
A game changer that Darna does not need to be perfect
An Actress that defy expectations
And above all An Actress with Undeniable Box Office Force
Darna is Kathryn Bernardo pic.twitter.com/uyibVFNyQ8
Maja Salvador
Julia Barretto
Julia Barretto be like— JRDdcrz19 (@Rjdcruxz) April 5, 2019
:Looking for a new Darna? Say no more! #BagongDarna pic.twitter.com/JFkGJE7JuG
Gabbi Garcia
Gabbi Garcia for #BagongDarna #Darna pic.twitter.com/h3M5nW8paf— silentfangirl (@silentfangirl4) April 5, 2019
The search for the new Darna began after Liza Soberano, who had been training for the role since 2017, had to bow out of the project due to an injury that crushed the bones of her right index finger.
An emotional Liza explained her departure from the project on April 4, saying it was a difficult choice to make, but that she wanted to do justice to the beloved superhero.
That responsibility now falls on another actress’ shoulders – though only time will tell who that actress will be. Who is your bet to replace Liza as Darna?
Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com