From Nadine Lustre to Maine Mendoza to Maja Salvador, here are the actresses people want for the iconic role

Published 3:13 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN and Star Cinema are now looking for a new actress to play Darna in the upcoming film, and the people of the Internet have a lot of ideas.

Pretty much every hot young star is now being considered by netizens for the iconic role once played by the likes of Vilma Santos and Angel Locsin.

Ulan star Nadine Lustre seems to be a forerunner for the role – at least in the hearts of netizens, who even created the hashtag #DarNadine in the campaign to get the actress to play the role.

Pia Wurtzbach, Kathryn Bernardo, Jennylyn Mercado, Maine Mendoza, and Jessy Mendiola also came up, with some fans even sharing artwork of their respective bets donning Darna’s signature red suit and helmet.

Here are just some of the internet’s suggestions for #BagongDarna:

Nadine Lustre

Im not being a bias but after liza i think nadine will be the perfect girl to portray darna cause she's fierce and she has the pure filipina features #BagongDarna pic.twitter.com/KWknJffBbm — Vijay(@VijayPalmiano) April 5, 2019

Pia Wurtzbach

Maine Mendoza

I would love to see Maine Mendoza as the new Darna. #BagongDarna#MaineMACeventSOLDOUT pic.twitter.com/Pu4PO5yvXx — Maine Mendoza Quotes (@mainedcmquotes_) April 5, 2019

Jennylyn Mercado

Jennylyn Mercado is our #BagongDarna



Empowered Filipina

Award-winning Actress

Box Office Star

Sexiest Woman

Women and Children Advocate

Super Mom

Triathlete

Real-life Survivor@MercadoJen pic.twitter.com/4s2SGkfoA2 — Jennylyn Mercado (@JennylynNation) April 5, 2019

Jessy Mendiola

Yassi Pressman

I go for Yassi Pressman as a new Darna. #BagongDarna pic.twitter.com/YQ3MOuqUFr — flynn_suarez (@flynn_high11) April 5, 2019

Julia Montes

Julia Montes as #BagongDarna



Give her the biggest break she deserves. pic.twitter.com/8WT3K9q2jr — MONTESified (@MONTESified) April 5, 2019

Kathryn Bernardo

#BagongDarna



A Talented Actress

A Good role model

A Filipina Beauty

A game changer that Darna does not need to be perfect

An Actress that defy expectations

And above all An Actress with Undeniable Box Office Force



Darna is Kathryn Bernardo pic.twitter.com/uyibVFNyQ8 — Daryl (@darylmico16) April 5, 2019

Maja Salvador

Julia Barretto

Julia Barretto be like



:Looking for a new Darna? Say no more! #BagongDarna pic.twitter.com/JFkGJE7JuG — JRDdcrz19 (@Rjdcruxz) April 5, 2019

Gabbi Garcia

The search for the new Darna began after Liza Soberano, who had been training for the role since 2017, had to bow out of the project due to an injury that crushed the bones of her right index finger.

An emotional Liza explained her departure from the project on April 4, saying it was a difficult choice to make, but that she wanted to do justice to the beloved superhero.

That responsibility now falls on another actress’ shoulders – though only time will tell who that actress will be. Who is your bet to replace Liza as Darna?

Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com