Queen Bey is heading for Netflix domination this April 17

Published 11:26 AM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Queen Bey has spoken, and she’s heading for Netflix domination.

For the American singer's first Netflix debut, Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce will offers fans an in-depth look into Beyonce's performance at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – from its creative conceptualization, to her vision, to the cultural impact of her historically-driven performance.

The film will also feature intimate interviews and exclusive footage.

Beyonce headlined the Coachella Festival in April 2018, delivering a performance that many now consider to be iconic.

Also known as "Beychella," the set had Beyonce performing 27 songs in tribute to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – higher education institutions that were established in the United States primarily for the African-American community.

According to Rolling Stone, the show was seen by 125,000 Coachella attendees and 458,000 viewers who streamed it live all around the world.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyonce premieres globally on Netflix in April 17. – Rappler.com