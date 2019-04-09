Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards are in Hong Kong to shoot 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'

Published 6:56 PM, April 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Star Cinema announced on Tuesday, April 9, the title of the movie starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

On its social media accounts, Star Cinema posted the first poster for the movie Hello, Love, Goodbye, to be directed by Cathy Garcia Molina. The team recently left for Hong Kong to shoot.

GMA Artist Center also shared a photo of the team now in Hong Kong.

Last March, it was announced that Kathryn and Alden would pair up for the first time in a movie. – Rappler.com