Published 10:13 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After the anime masterpiece that was Kimi no Na wa (Your Name), Japanese director Makoto Shinkai officially premiered the first teaser trailer for his new film, Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You (Weather Child: Weathering With You).

The trailer shows two leads, a young girl and a boy, with the young girl seemingly possessing the power to control weather.

The trailer also features music from popular Japanese band Radwimps, the same band who provided the original soundtrack for Kimi no Na wa.

Tenki no Ko: Weathering With You is set to premiere in Japan in July, while there are also plans to release it in Asia, North America, Europe, and South America. – Rappler.com