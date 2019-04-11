The film is hitting theaters in July

Published 9:51 AM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer of the remake of The Lion King was released on Wednesday, April 10, and it shows the beloved Disney classic as we’ve never seen it before.

The new trailer gives audiences their first glimpse of characters like Scar, Nala, Zasu, Timon, and Pumbaa. It also showcases the settings in which the story unfolds: from the sweeping African savannah, to Pride Rock, to the lush African jungles, and even the creepy elephant graveyard where Simba and Nala get lost as kids.

The trailer also includes just enough soundbites that hearken back to the original film to stir the nostalgia in the hearts of the viewers, many of whom will no doubt be from the same pool of people who first fell in love with The Lion King when it was first released in 1994.

While many are calling the upcoming film a “live action” remake, it technically isn’t live action – and instead uses filmmaking technology to render the world and the characters in hyperrealistic CGI.

The film is directed by Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, and voiced by a star-studded cast, including Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Eijofor (whose voice features in the trailer) as Scar, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role as Mufasa.

The Lion King is set to hit US theaters on July 19, 2019. – Rappler.com