The ‘Ang Nawawala’ director is currently part of the American Film Institute (AFI) Directing Workshop for Women – the first Filipina to make it to the prestigious program

Published 6:01 PM, April 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Marie Jamora might be excited to know that the Ang Nawawala director is working on a new project – a film about an OFW singer in Las Vegas, called A Song for Myself.

The filmmaker is currently part of the American Film Institute (AFI) Directing Workshop for Women – the first Filipina to make it to the prestigious 40-year-old program.

A Song for Myself is part of Marie’s work for the program. Set in Las Vegas in 1995, the short film tells the story of Maya, an OFW who sings in a Filipino cover band at a Las Vegas hotel lounge. The film is inspired by the stories of Filipino overseas entertainers – which she says is a lesser known labor force among OFWs.

To complete the film, Marie needs to crowdfund $30,000, and a crowdfunding campaign for the film is currently running on Seed and Spark. As of posting, 85% of the target has been met, with 4 days left on the campaign.

Those who would like to support the project can make a donation on the page.

On the page, Marie’ said the film “is a celebration of the OFWs and an acknowledgement of their sacrifice in the pursuit of dreams” – but more than just an immigrant story, it’s also the story of a young band looking for their voice, and finding connections in a foreign country.

“As a musician and immigrant myself, I feel a strong connection to this material. This film is for the singers, songwriters, musicians, and artists living abroad in search of their voice and fighting to be heard,” she said.

Music is a predominant motif in Marie’s films – understandbly so, since she started out as a music video director.

Her first feature, Ang Nawawala (What Isn’t There) is a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of the Manila music scene, and its official soundtrack featured original music by some of the best Filipino rock artists.

Her most recent film, Flip the Record, is another coming-of-age tale, this time set against the hip-hop and DJ culture of the 80s.

Marie is currently an executive producer and director of Asian food series Family Style. – Rappler.com