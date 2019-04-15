'Between Maybes' opens on May 15

Published 12:35 PM, April 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for the new Black Sheep movie Between Maybes, starring Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson, was released on Sunday, April 14.

Shot in Japan, Between Maybes follows the story of Hazel Ilagan (Julia), a famous actress in the Philippines, who goes to Japan and meets Louie (Gerald), the son of Filipinos working in Japan.

In the trailer, Hazel is shown asking Louie to be her first boyfriend as they spend time together before she returns to the Philippines.

The movie marks the first time Julia and Gerald are teaming up for a project.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, Between Maybes opens in cinemas on May 15. – Rappler.com