These PH cinemas will screen 'Avengers: Endgame' 24 hours a day during opening week
MANILA, Philippines – To say that Avengers: Endgame is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 is no exaggeration. It is, of course, the conclusion to Avengers: Infinity War and the almost-exclamation mark to Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
At least 17 malls around the Philippines will be open for 24 hours – yes, nonstop – to accommodate what'll likely be the insanely high demand for the much-awaited Avengers follow-up.
According to Disney Philippines, the following malls will be open 24 hours beginning Wednesday, April 24, until a specific date, to screen Endgame:
- SM (April 24-28) - North EDSA, Megamall, Mall of Asia, Aura, Podium, Light Mall
- Newport Mall (April 24-28)
- Vista Malls (April 24-28) - Evia Lifestyle Center, Vista Taguig, Vista Las Piñas, Vista Sta Rosa, Vista Bataan, Vista Pampanga, Vista Daang Hari, Vista Naga, Vista Iloilo, Vista Gen Tri, Vista Tanza
- Gateway Mall (April 24-27)
- Fisher Mall Quezon City (April 24-May 1)
- Power Plant Mall Rockwell (April 27-May 1)
A handful of malls, meanwhile, will begin screening Endgame bright and early at 6:01 am on Wednesday in the Philippines (worldwide it'll premiere on Friday, April 26):
- Evia Lifestyle Center
- Fisher Mall Quezon City
- Power Plant Mall Rockwell and Power Plant Santolan
- Megaworld – Eastwood Mall, Uptown Mall BGC, Newport Mall
- Ayala – Glorietta 4, Market! Market!, UP Town Center, Feliz, Vertis North, Solenad
- SM – North EDSA, Megamall, Mall of Asia, Aura, Podium, Light Mall
Several cinemas, meanwhile, will be holding reruns of Avengers: Infinity War from April 20 to 23:
- Ayala – Alabang Town Center, Cebu, Circuit Makati, Feliz, Legazpi, Cloverleaf, Fairview Terraces, Glorietta 4, Harbor Point, Market! Market!, Solenad, TriNoma, UP Town Center
- Ali Mall Cineplex
- Festival Mall
- Fisher Mall Quezon City
- Fisher Mall Malabon
- Fora Mall Tagaytay
- Gateway Cineplex
- Marquee Mall
- Vista Malls – Vista Mall Bataan, Vista Mall Evia, Vista Mall Sta Rosa, Vista Mall Naga, Vista Mall Evia IMAX
- Greenhills
- Power Plant Mall Rockwell and Power Plant Santolan
- Venice Cineplex Ultra
- Festive Walk Cinema - Iloilo
- Robinsons – Robinsons Antipolo, Robinsons Bacolod, Robinsons Butuan, Robinsons Ermita, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Galleria Cebu. Robinsons General Trias, Robinsons Iligan, Robinsons Laoag Ilocos, Robinsons Las Piñas, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Malolos, Robinsons Metro East, Robinsons Naga, Robinsons Pioneer (Forum), Robinsons Santiago, Robinsons Starmills, Robinsons Tacloban, Robinsons Tagum, Robinsons Tuguegarao, Robinsons Valencia
- SM – Bacoor, Cebu, Clark, Manila, Marikina, Megamall, North EDSA
Endgame covers the aftermath of Infinity War, during which – spoilers follow – Thanos snapped half the universe into oblivion. Those who fell include members of the Avengers and their friends and loved ones. – Rappler.com
