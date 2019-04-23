Who's hyped?

Published 7:20 PM, April 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – While much hype has surrounded the running time of the long-awaited Avengers: Endgame, it looks like another body part must be prepped for the sequel to the universe-changing Infinity War.

So bring those tissues, because if the first reactions to the movie are any indication, it's going to be an emotional rollercoaster with lots of tears.

The embargo for social media reactions to the movie broke Tuesday, April 23, in the Philippines. Full reviews are expected to start coming out by Wednesday morning (Philippine time), April 24 – right in time for the earliest 6:01 am screenings of the movie.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in Philippine cinemas on April 24 and on April 26 worldwide.

Here's a roundup of initial reactions to the movies (not the full reviews) from the select few who were able to watch Endgame ahead of everyone else:

Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019

I just can’t remember a cinematic experience like the one I just had with #AvengersEndgame. Simply blown away. I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

What an absolutely perfect ending to the journey that began over a decade ago. #AvengersEndgame is everything & yet nothing you expect. I cannot wait to see where the MCU.



Bravo Russo bros and Kevin Feige. Thank you for giving us and our kids heroes to dream of. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic - a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

If you need any more proof of how emotional Endgame will be, here's one more fun fact: Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, cried at least thrice in the first hour of the movie. – Rappler.com