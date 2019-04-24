WATCH: Godzilla final trailer shows battles between beasts
MANILA, Philippines – The final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released on Tuesday, April 23, and it showed a number of battles between beasts with the humans joining in the fight. (WATCH: Godzilla returns to face new enemies in 'King of the Monsters')
In the trailer, the humans team up with Godzilla as he faces one of his biggest battles –the three-headed King Ghidorah.
The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Zhang Ziyi, Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga, and Kyle Chandler.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens on May 31, 2019 in cinemas. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.