One king to rule them all

Published 10:44 AM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters was released on Tuesday, April 23, and it showed a number of battles between beasts with the humans joining in the fight. (WATCH: Godzilla returns to face new enemies in 'King of the Monsters')

In the trailer, the humans team up with Godzilla as he faces one of his biggest battles –the three-headed King Ghidorah.

The movie stars Millie Bobby Brown, Zhang Ziyi, Sally Hawkins, Vera Farmiga, and Kyle Chandler.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens on May 31, 2019 in cinemas. – Rappler.com