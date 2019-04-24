The much-awaited finale to Marvel's sweeping Infinity Saga is now screening in local cinemas

Published 6:53 PM, April 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Avengers: Endgame finally hit Philippine cinemas on April 24, to the thrill of Marvel fans who have waited a year to catch the finale to the Infinity Saga.

Endgame takes place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, which saw supervillain Thanos getting hold of the powerful Infinity Gauntlet, and obliterating half of the universe – some of our heroes included – in literally one snap.

The film is now playing in local theaters, and while some are even doing 24-hr screenings of the movie, many fans may not get to see it right away – especially with the long lines at the ticket booths.

So whether you’re planning to see it but can’t wait ’til then to know if the movie’s good, or are just a casual fan who’s on the fence about seeing the film, here’s what the critics are saying:

IGN

IGN’s Laura Prudom in her spoiler-free review calls the film “a marvel, both in terms of its narrative scale and sheer logistical ambition.”

She commended the way the film achieved a balance between drama and comedy, “offering some fo the darkest and most emotionally honest scenes in the history of the MCU, alongside some of the most ridiculous and sublime.”

By Laura’s review, it seems like the bigger a Marvel fan you are, the more you will enjoy this film. She said that while the film is heavy on the fanservice, “but it’s hard to view those moments as cynical pandering so much as earned and effective homages to the moments, characters, and relationships we’ve grown so invested in over the past 11 years.”

Vox

Vox’s Alex Abad-Santos said that the film is filled with moments that “feel like a Marvel miracle,” and that the film achieved quite the feat of recapturing the excitment of one’s first Marvel experience, even as the film is steeped in years of lore.

“Endgame is a celebration of, and goodbye to, the superheroes that many of us have grown a decade older with,” he said.

He praised the performances of Chris Evans (Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), particularly in the way they portrayed the grief their characters felt after Thanos’ deadly finger-snap. He also praised the way the film chose to focus on those characters, as well as the other original Avengers, saying the choice “tightens Endgame into a superhero movie that’s much more thoughtful, wistful even, than its predecessors.”

He said that Endgame’s battle sequence “is easily the most colossal and spirit-soaring superhero brawl ever created. It’s made of that Marvel miracle stuff that hits you with chills and throws your heart into your throat.”

Ultimately, he said the move is Marvel’s “love letter to its biggest fans” and that it is a fitting celebration of the Marvel universe.

“It’s true to its name as a stunning final chapter in a narrative that Marvel has built over 11 years. After Endgame, Marvel could stop, and its fans would be satisfied with the complete series,” he said.

Screen Rant

Molly Freeman of Screen Rant calls the film a “spectacular accomplishment,” as it honors the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

She commended the way directors Anthony and Joe Russo balanced “the superhero spectacle with human drama,” as well as the way writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely penned a story that focused on the characters – particularly, the original 6 Avengers.

“The film remarkably balances its character arcs so well it's as if each hero gets a solo movie in Avengers: Endgame,” she said, while noting that some heroes get more focus than others.

According to Molly, the actors delivered some of their best work, especially the ones playing the original Avengers: Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye).

She concludes that Endgame “is one of the best Marvel movies ever,” saying that exceeds expectations, and it’s a must-see even for casual Marvel fans.

Forbes

Forbes’ Scott Mendelson was a bit less enthusiastic aboout the film. In the title of his review, he calls Endgame “a flawed but fitting finale” to the Infinity Saga, saying that while it was not the best in the Marvel franchise, it was satisfying enough.

“There’s plenty of fan service, most of it earned, and it is rarely less than entertaining. It doesn’t make a ton of internal sense, suffers from narrative claustrophobia and the action leaves a little to be desired. However, it works on its own terms and unquestionably sticks the landing,” he said.

He singled out the performances of Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson, praising them particularly during the more dramatic scenes where the characters are still coming to terms with the fact that they lost pretty much half of the universe.

Like the other critics, he noted on the film’s focus on the characters of Captain America and Iron Man, along with the other original Avengers.

He concludes that “Avengers: Endgame is a merely okay MCU movie,” but said that “as a definitive ending to the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, Avengers: Endgame works and it hits hard when it needs to.”

“There is grace in its failings, and it has been a privilege to watch this whole story play out over the last decade,” he said.

The Guardian

Endgame earned 5 stars from The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, who said “there is a huge sugar rush of excitement to this mighty finale, finally interchanging with euphoric emotion and allowing us to say poignant farewells.”

He noted the way the film delivered on the fun and spectacle, saying these were irresistible, along with “its insouciant way of combining the serious and the comic.”

“Without the comedy, the drama would not be palatable. Yet without the earnest, almost childlike belied in the seriousness of what is at stake, the funny stuff would not work either,” he said.

“As an artificial creation, the Avengers have been triumphant, and as entertainment, they have been unconquerable,” he said. – Rappler.com