'Ding ang bato, ‘to, ‘to!'

Published 4:06 PM, April 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Discussions are hot on who will be replacing Liza Soberano as Darna in the upcoming movie remake of the beloved superhero story, but of all the names that have been floated, here’s one people perhaps didn’t consider: Rufa Mae Quinto.

Now while the comedian may not be the most obvious choice, she tried to prove that she can do the role justice when she appeared on an episode of Tonight with Boy Abunda.

At Tito Boy’s prompting, Rufa “auditioned” for the role, starting with her delivery of Darna’s iconic line in her equally iconic voice: “Ding ang bato, ‘to, ‘to!”

She then proceeded to do cartwheels to prove what sets her apart from potential Darnas – and even ripped her pants in the process – at which point, Boy realized it was time to try to calm her down.

For her sheer energy, Rufa may now be one of the forerunners in the search for the next Darna, which was prompted by Liza’s departure from the role due to a finger injury.

Also in the running to play Mars Ravelo’s iconic Komiks hero – at least for fans – are Nadine Lustre, Pia Wurtzbach, and Jennylyn Mercado, to name a few. – Rappler.com