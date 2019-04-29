The actress talks about her role in the upcoming romantic movie by Jason Paul Laxamana

Published 9:53 AM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Black Sheep – the studio that is fast gaining a reputation for creating love stories that hit viewers right in the feels – is gearing up to release Between Maybes, an upcoming film by Jason Paul Laxamana featuring the unexpected but altogether intriguing pairing of Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson.

In many ways, the film hits all the marks for a romantic movie: boy meets girl in a time of crisis, the chemistry is instant, they fall in love, and it all plays out against a stunning backdrop of a foreign land.

In the film, Julia plays Hazel Ilagan, an actress who takes a break from her overwhelming life to go to Saga, Japan. There she meets Louie Puyat, a man who has had to deal with the deportation of his parents. They meet and eventually start a romance – but only until Hazel has to go home.

In this interview, we chat with Julia about her role, what it was like to film in Japan, how it was working with Gerald, and what she thinks makes the film more than just a romantic movie.

