Rappler Talk Entertainment: Julia Barretto on ‘Between Maybes’
MANILA, Philippines – Black Sheep – the studio that is fast gaining a reputation for creating love stories that hit viewers right in the feels – is gearing up to release Between Maybes, an upcoming film by Jason Paul Laxamana featuring the unexpected but altogether intriguing pairing of Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson.
In many ways, the film hits all the marks for a romantic movie: boy meets girl in a time of crisis, the chemistry is instant, they fall in love, and it all plays out against a stunning backdrop of a foreign land.
In the film, Julia plays Hazel Ilagan, an actress who takes a break from her overwhelming life to go to Saga, Japan. There she meets Louie Puyat, a man who has had to deal with the deportation of his parents. They meet and eventually start a romance – but only until Hazel has to go home.
In this interview, we chat with Julia about her role, what it was like to film in Japan, how it was working with Gerald, and what she thinks makes the film more than just a romantic movie.
Catch the conversation by bookmarking this page or heading to fb.com/rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com
Culture and beyond
We love pop culture. Whether it is TV, movies, or music, we seek to go beyond the news by providing deep dives and explainers on the latest trends happening locally and around the world.
Serious work goes into our brand of cultural journalism. However, to continue exploring the entertainment landscape, we need your support.
By joining Rappler PLUS, you will get exclusive event invites, industry reports, and Rappler Shop discounts.
But more than that, you will enable us to continue telling more stories.
Make your move now. Join Rappler PLUS.