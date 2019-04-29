No spoilers – just a very star-studded cast

Published 6:15 PM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Peter Quill aka Star-Lord isn't always the most rule-abiding person in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it turns out neither is the actor who plays him.

Chris Pratt, who plays the hardheaded but endearing antihero, posted on Monday, April 29, behind-the-scenes footage from the set of either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame.

"I remember being blown away in this moment on the [Avengers] set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed," Chris captioned the video.

He wasn't kidding about how star-studded the set was – it was the set of the Avengers, after all.

"This is a really illegal video," he said at the end of the video before Captain America (Chris Evans) himself interrupts and goofs around.

Avengers: Endgame is the highly-anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War. It's the second to the last movie in the Infinity Saga, during which Marvel Studios released 22 movies over a span of 11 years.

Endgame is the fourth Avengers movie and follows the remaining Avengers grappling with the consequences of the events in Infinity War.

To say that Endgame is doing well would be a huge understatement. It made over $1 billion worldwide during its opening weekend. – Rappler.com