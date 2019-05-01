Here's Sonic in all his teeth-y glory

Published 9:43 AM, May 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If you thought Pikachu would be your last childhood character to get the live-action treatment, think again.

Speeding across our screens in fuzzy-blue fashion is 90's video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog, making his first CGI, teeth-baring appearance in Paramount Pictures' first trailer for the upcoming live-action film, Sonic the Hedgehog.

Released on Tuesday, April 30, the trailer shows Sega character Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) arriving on Earth and causing a complete power surge that alerts the American military.

The film's apparent bad guy, Dr. Ivo Robotnik (played by the Jim Carrey), is called on to deal with this mysterious disturbance, which results in a cat-and-mouse chase of hi-tech weapons and super Sonic powers.

Sonic tries to get by with the help of his new human friend, sheriff Tom Wachowski, who is played by X-Men's James Marsden.

Sonic the Hedgehog's creative team consists of Deadpool director Tim Miller as executive producer and the people behind Fast and Furious.

Sonic is set for a November 8 release. – Rappler.com