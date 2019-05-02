The film will be part of the festival's Director's Fortnight section

MANILA, Philippines – Lav Diaz's new feature film Ang Hupa (The Halt) is headed to Cannes, France.

The film is part of the lineup for the Director's Fortnight, a non-competitive showcase that runs alongside the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Its premiere marks Lav's first time to participate in the showcase.

The dystopian film is set in the year 2034 AD, in a Southeast Asia that hasn't seen the sun in the last 3 years, and is under the rule of madmen, suffering from epidemics, and the loss of millions of people.

Co-produced by Spring Films and Sine Olivia Pilipinas, the film stars Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao, Joel Lamangan, Pinky Amador, and Hazel Orencio, who will accompany the director to the prestigious festival.

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines, it will be providing travel assistance for films participating in the festival.

At the same time, The Manila Lover, starring Angeli Bayani, directed by Swedish-Finnish filmmaker Johanna Pyykkö, and co-produced by the Philippines' Epicmedia and Norway's Barbosa Film, has been selected for La Semaine de la Critique (International Critics' Week), another section that runs parallel to the festival, this time aimed at discovering emerging talents.

Ophelia, the thesis film of Mapua graduate Celina Mae Medina, will also be presented at the Cannes Short Film Corner.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will run from May 14 to 25 in Cannes, France. The Director's Fortnight will run from May 15 to 25, and the Short Film Corner will run from May 20 to 25. – Rappler.com