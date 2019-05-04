The actress decries the lack of support for local films in cinemas

Published 10:26 PM, May 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jasmine Curtis-Smith called for support from her followers to keep her latest film Maledicto in cinemas, highlighting the struggle many local movies go through to be get enough screentime at theaters.

“Help us stay in cinemas til the weekend please,” the actress said on Twitter on May 2. “It’s a really tough fight but I promise you that it’s worth the watch.” (READ: ‘Maledicto’ review: Hesitant evil)

Help us stay in cinemas til the weekend pls it's a really tough fight but I promise you that it's worth the watch https://t.co/rM6eAXgBJ8 — Jasmine (@jascurtissmith) May 2, 2019

In another tweet, she said that two malls in Taguig declined block screenings for the film “because apparently they don’t screen local films anymore.”

Two malls in Taguig declined our block screenings because apparently they don't screen local films anymore. — Jasmine (@jascurtissmith) May 2, 2019

Directed by Mark Meily and starring Jasmine, Tom Rodriguez, and Miles Ocampo, Maledicto tells the story of an exorcist priest who teams up with a young nun to deal with the demonic possession of a teenager named Agnes. It is the first film produced by Fox Philippines.

The film premiered in theaters on May 1, and is currently fighting for its space on the “Now Showing” lineup as Avengers: Endgame continues to dominate the box office on its second week. – Rappler.com