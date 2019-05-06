Only one movie surpasses 'Endgame's' numbers – 'Avatar'

Published 8:06 AM, May 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In their quest to beat Thanos and undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the stars of Avengers: Endgame managed to become the second highest-grossing movie of all time, recoding over US$2.189 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

According to Deadline, Endgame broke Titanic's record during the first weekend of May. Endgame premiered on April 24 in several countries and on April 26 in the United States. It had earlier overtaken the record held by Infinity War.

Only one movie tops Endgame in terms of US and international gross records – Avatar, which was directed by James Cameron. Cameron also directed Titanic.

Endgame is the fourth and final Avengers movie which brings together all the heroes and major characters in Marvel Studio's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) thus far. It's the second to the last movie in the Infinity Saga, which started in 2008 with Iron Man.

Phase 4 of the Infinity Saga will be capped off by Spider-Man: Far From Home. – Rappler.com