MANILA, Philippines – The full trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home was released on Monday, May 6, and starts with a rather curious clip of its star, Tom Holland warning viewers that spoilers for Avengers: Endgame lie ahead.

** SPOILERS FOR AVENGERS: ENDGAME FOLLOW **

The trailer begins with Peter Parker aka Spider-Man talking to Happy Hogan, Iron Man's close friend and driver (also, Spider-Man's occassional babysitter). "Everywhere I go, I see his face. I just really miss him," says the teen superhero.

Iron Man's absence is explicit here – cops ask Spider-Man if he's "going to be Iron Man now," with Peter cheekily retorting that he doesn't have time because "he's too busy doing [their] job."

Peter then announces he's going on vacation (a school trip, really) and he tries to avoid ("ghost," in Happy's words) no less than Nick Fury.

It's overseas where Nick finally catches up with Spider-Man, introduces him to "Mr. Beck" (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the idea of multiverse. Thanos' snap apparently made a hole into Spider-Man's Earth's dimension.

And all while he's being asked to save the world, all Peter wants to do is go back on vacation and tell MJ how he feels about her.

Spider-Man: Far from Home is scheduled for release on July 5 in US cinemas. Far from Home caps off Phase 4 of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, a series which includes 22 films released over a span of 11 years. – Rappler.com