An hour and a half of Pikachu dancing? Yes, please

Published 5:00 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Excited Pokémon fans got the thrill of their lives on May 7 (May 8, Philippine time) when the full Pokémon: Detective Pikachu film leaked online…or so it seemed.

Star Ryan Reynolds himself tweeted a link to the video, uploaded on YouTube with the title POKÉMON Detective Pikachu: Full Picture.

The video, which is watermarked with “R. Reynolds,” starts off with the Warner Bros., Legendary, and The Pokémon Company opening logos, which then give way to a scene with star Justice Smith walking in what appears to be Ryme City. (WATCH: Pikachu is fuzzy and sassy in 'Pokemon: Detective Pikachu' trailer)

The scene then abruptly cuts to Pikachu dancing in 80s-aerobics-style – which continues to play on loop for the rest of the hour-and-43-minute-long video.

Obviously, this was the studios’ way of trolling fans (and we’re willing to bet that Ryan himself had a say in how the stunt would play out).

Still, no one is saying no to watching the furry yellow Pokémon breaking it down for an extended period of time.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is based on the Japanese video game of the same name, featuring characters from the beloved anime about the titular Pocket Monsters – creatures with special powers that are captured and trained by Pokémon trainers.

Pikachu, a mouse-type pokémon who uses electricity to protect himself and attack enemies, is arguably the best known pokémon, particularly because in the anime, he is the beloved companion of lead character and fledgling Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu opens in Philippine theaters on May 9. – Rappler.com