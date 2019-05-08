Movie magic demystified!

Published 5:35 PM, May 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Certain rules are in place when you're part of a crossover movie that is the culmination of almost 11 years of interwoven narratives that feature big names in superhero lore.

Among those rules, of course, are embargoes on behind-the-scenes images – which obviously apply no matter how big a star you are.

So when the Russo brothers, director of the top-grossing Avengers: Endgame, finally "lifted" embargoes for spoilers and behind-the-scenes stills and video, fans finally got a glimpse of the fun and crazy that was the set of Endgame. (Chris Pratt, in true Star-Lord fashion, of course released a video ahead of everyone else)

From Iron Man himself to Thor, here are a few behind-the-scenes from what is undoubtedly the biggest movie of 2019:

Ahead of the embargo lift, Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man, in case you've been hiding under a rock) posted this photo of a lunch he hosted for the women of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). They do, of course, share a fairly awesome scene together in Endgame.

He seems to be fond of hosting dinners for the cast. Chris Hemsworth (Thor, the God of Thunder) also posted this video of a lunch RDJ hosted. It's a bonus that we see Chris shimmying too.

Here are the Avengers singing "Happy Birthday" on set for Iron Man. The first Iron Man movie was released in 2008, paving the way for the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame special effects and CGI were amazing, to say the least. The behind-the-scenes footage before the post-processing isn't as amazing but it's quite fun to watch.

And here's a photo to give even the coldest of Avengers fans the fuzzies: a picture of the cast and crew of the final two Avengers movie... assembled. (Also: Spot Rocket Raccoon!)

Endgame is the last Avengers movie and is the second to the last in Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga, which counts 22 movies released over 11 years. It's currently the second-highest grossing movie worldwide ever, dislodging Titanic from a spot it had held for several years. – Rappler.com