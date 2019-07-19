WATCH: The exciting first trailer for HBO's new fantasy series 'His Dark Materials'
MANILA, Philippines –The first trailer for the upcoming fantasy series His Dark Materials was released in an exciting development for HBO's fantasy fans who may still be feeling the void left behind by Game of Thrones.
Set in a universe where human beings have animal counterparts called daemons, His Dark Materials follows an orphan named Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) as she sets out to search for her missing friend only to uncover dangerous secrets involving a series of kidnappings and a mysterious organization.
The fantasy series – a co-production of HBO and BBC – is based on the beloved triology by Philip Pullman. It also stars James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
It is set to premiere on HBO in the US in late 2019. – Rappler.com
