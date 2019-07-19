WATCH: Anne Curtis and Marco Gumabao heat up the screen in ‘Just a Stranger’ teaser
MANILA, Philippines – Another story about a forbidden romance is about to hit the theaters in Just a Stranger, an upcoming film starring Anne Curtis and Marco Gumabao.
The trailer starts off with Anne’s character entering the confessional, where she proceeds to reveal her sin: "I’ve been cheating on my husband with a man half my age."(But wait, how old is she supposed to be again? Because Anne doesn’t look a day over 30…)
That man turns out to be Marco Gumabao, who by the looks of it works in a museum in Portugal. The two start a torrid affair, which involves beach trips, bike rides, dancing in bars, and having lots of sex everywhere.
Of course, because the film IS a drama, something’s bound to go wrong somewhere – and Anne’s all-black confession outfit, and their intense sidelong glances hints at something rather more sinister than the sunny Portugal backdrop where the story unfolds.
Just a Stranger, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, is out in cinemas on August 21. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.