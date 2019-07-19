The film comes out in cinemas on August 21

Published 7:40 PM, July 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Another story about a forbidden romance is about to hit the theaters in Just a Stranger, an upcoming film starring Anne Curtis and Marco Gumabao.

The trailer starts off with Anne’s character entering the confessional, where she proceeds to reveal her sin: "I’ve been cheating on my husband with a man half my age."(But wait, how old is she supposed to be again? Because Anne doesn’t look a day over 30…)

That man turns out to be Marco Gumabao, who by the looks of it works in a museum in Portugal. The two start a torrid affair, which involves beach trips, bike rides, dancing in bars, and having lots of sex everywhere.

Of course, because the film IS a drama, something’s bound to go wrong somewhere – and Anne’s all-black confession outfit, and their intense sidelong glances hints at something rather more sinister than the sunny Portugal backdrop where the story unfolds.

Just a Stranger, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, is out in cinemas on August 21. – Rappler.com