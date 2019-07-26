WATCH: The whole gang returns in 'Zombieland 2' new trailer
MANILA, Philippines – Who's ready for more zombies and maybe a few Twinkies?
Again, it's time to nut up and shut up as the whole gang returns for Zombieland 2: Double Tap, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2009 zombie comedy, Zombieland.
Part two still stars Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and (Talahasee) Woody Harrelson in merciless zombie-fighting action.
This October, nut up or shut up. #Zombieland2 pic.twitter.com/JZ9YnJXzRS— Zombieland: Double Tap (@Zombieland) July 25, 2019
The newest trailer for Zombieland 2 brings us straight back to 2009, with the foursome looking like they hardly aged a day. The strangers-turned-family still find themselves in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, en route to Washington, D.C. to make the White House their new home.
Little Rock, though, turns up missing, in pursuit of a new love interest. A search by the 3 begins – zombies, new friends (or foes), and bad-ass weapons included.
Spotted too in the trailer are new celebrity faces, such as Zoey Deutsch, Rosario Dawson, and Luke Wilson, Avan Jogia, Thomas Middleditch.
Zombieland 2: Double Tap will be released in U.S. theaters on October 16. Who else is pumped? – Rappler.com
