Columbus, Wichita, Little Rock, and Talahasee are back (plus a whole lot of zombies)!

Published 10:36 AM, July 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Who's ready for more zombies and maybe a few Twinkies?

Again, it's time to nut up and shut up as the whole gang returns for Zombieland 2: Double Tap, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2009 zombie comedy, Zombieland.

Part two still stars Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Wichita (Emma Stone), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and (Talahasee) Woody Harrelson in merciless zombie-fighting action.

The newest trailer for Zombieland 2 brings us straight back to 2009, with the foursome looking like they hardly aged a day. The strangers-turned-family still find themselves in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, en route to Washington, D.C. to make the White House their new home.

Little Rock, though, turns up missing, in pursuit of a new love interest. A search by the 3 begins – zombies, new friends (or foes), and bad-ass weapons included.

Spotted too in the trailer are new celebrity faces, such as Zoey Deutsch, Rosario Dawson, and Luke Wilson, Avan Jogia, Thomas Middleditch.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap will be released in U.S. theaters on October 16. Who else is pumped? – Rappler.com