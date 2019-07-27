Now you can stream 'Eerie' for your next movie night!

Published 3:34 PM, July 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In need of a local horror flick for your next movie night? You can now stream Mikhail Red’s latest supernatural thriller, Eerie, on Netflix.

Director Mikhail Red and Star Cinema announced the news on Twitter.

FUN FACT: Do you know that #NETFLIX's algorithm changes the display image for #EERIE depending on your personal viewing habits? Which one did you get? Share yours or check by streaming EERIE today! Here are some images from different users but I'm sure there are plenty more! pic.twitter.com/PrzvKIZb1p — Mikhail Red (@MikhailRed) July 27, 2019

The whole world can now discover the mystery behind the Sta. Lucia School for Girls...#Eerie is now on NETFLIX! pic.twitter.com/Dhg3Ad2srU — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) July 26, 2019

Eerie was released in Philippine cinemas and around Asia on March 27, 2019. A week later, Star Cinemas announced that it earned over P75 million at the box office on April 2.

Directed by Mikhail Red, Eerie tells the story of Pat (Bea Alonzo), a clairvoyant guidance counselor who investigates the suicide of one of her students, leaning on a ghost who helps uncover the abusive past of the school.

However, she faces a strong opposition from the head nun and principal of the school, Sister Alice (Charo Santos-Concio). – Rappler.com