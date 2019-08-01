WATCH: Netflix debuts 'Irishman' trailer with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino
NEW YORK, USA – Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the trailer for Martin Scorsese's long-awaited new film, The Irishman – a major project for the streaming giant featuring powerhouse Oscar winners Robert de Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, all digitally enhanced to look younger.
The crime epic tells the story of powerful union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino), crime boss Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and Frank The Irishman Sheeran (De Niro), who claimed he killed more than 25 people on their orders.
The film is adapted from I Heard You Paint Houses, a book by Charles Brandt based on interviews with Sheeran.
This is the first time that Pacino has worked with Scorsese, and the 9th that De Niro has collaborated with the Oscar-winning veteran director.
Producers have used anti-aging digital effects – based on a technology first developed by Industrial Light & Magic, founded by George Lucas.
The result is striking, particularly on the 75-year-old De Niro, who is made to look decades younger.
The film falls squarely in the wheelhouse of Scorsese, known for other crime epics like Goodfellas, Casino" and The Departed. This time, he is working within the confines of real-life events.
The project has been in development for a decade and was rejected by several studios, mainly because of its high cost, before finding a home at Netflix.
According to several reports, the budget has exceeded $140 million.
The film will make its world premiere on opening night of the New York Film Festival on September 27. Getting the film is a coup for the festival, as it is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019.
Netflix plans to release the film in theaters before year's end to ensure its eligibility for the Oscars. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.