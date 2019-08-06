'Hobbs & Shaw' dethrones 'Lion King' to top box office
LOS ANGELES, USA – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw dethroned The Lion King in North American theaters, opening with $60 million over the weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday, August 5.
The latest installment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham facing off against "cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist" Idris Elba.
It ended the box office reign of The Lion King, a remake of the 1994 animated film that employs hyper-realistic computer-generated images with a voice cast including Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, together with Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones.
The Lion King earned $38.5 million on its 3rd weekend, topping director Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which has earned rave reviews and took in $20 million.
"Once Upon a Time" – he 9th of the 10 movies Tarantino has said he will make before retiring – is set in Tinseltown in 1969 and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.
In 4th place Spider-Man: Far from Home – which continues where Avengers: Endgame left off and stars Tom Holland as the Marvel superhero – took $7.9 million.
"Toy Story 4" was 5th, pocketing another $7.3 million on its 7th weekend in theaters.
The Disney/Pixar animation once again features the voices of Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), stalwarts of a franchise that began in 1995.
Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:
- Yesterday ($2.5 million)
- The Farewell ($2.5 million)
- Crawl ($2.2 million)
- Aladdin ($2.1 million)
- Annabelle Comes Home ($880,000)
– Rappler.com
