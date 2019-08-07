Cinemalaya 2019 guide: The line-up, movie scheds, and ticket prices
MANILA, Philippines — The annual Cinemalaya formally opened its doors last August 2 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
Aside from the Cultural Center of the Philippines, movies in this year's festival can be watched over at Ayala and Vista Cinemas in Naga, Pampanga, Legazpi, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao.
Click the links before for schedules:
- Cultural Center of the Philippines venues
- Ayala and Vista Cinemas venues
The 10 full length films this year are:
Ani (The Harvest), directed by Kim Zuñiga and Sandro Del Rosario
Belle Douleur ( A Beautiful Pain) directed by Joji V. Alonso
Children of the River, directed by Maricel Cariaga
Edward, directed by Thop Nazareno
F#*@BOIS, directed by Eduardo Roy Jr
Iska, directed by Theodore Boborol
John Denver Trending, directed by Arden Rod Condez
Malamaya, directed by Danica Sta. Lucia and Leilani Chavez
Pandanggo sa Hukay, directed by Sheryl Rose Andes
Tabon, directed by Xian Lim
The following short films are also part of this year's festival:
- 'Wag Mo 'Kong Kausapin
- Disconnection Notice
- Gatilyo
- Heist School
- Hele ng Maharlika
- Kontrolado ni Girly ang Buhay N'ya
- Sa Among Agwat
- Sa Gabing Tanging Liwanag ay Paniniwala
- Tembong
- The Shoemaker
Ticket price for the movies are at P200 with a discount for students at P150. You can get an all access pass for all films at P4,000 and a films in competition pass at P 2,200.
The awards night is scheduled on Sunday, August 11. — Rappler.com
