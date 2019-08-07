Planning to watch a Cinemalaya movie? Here's a short guide

Published 12:07 PM, August 07, 2019

Photos from Cinemalaya website

MANILA, Philippines — The annual Cinemalaya formally opened its doors last August 2 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Aside from the Cultural Center of the Philippines, movies in this year's festival can be watched over at Ayala and Vista Cinemas in Naga, Pampanga, Legazpi, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao.

Click the links before for schedules:

The 10 full length films this year are:

Ani (The Harvest), directed by Kim Zuñiga and Sandro Del Rosario

Belle Douleur ( A Beautiful Pain) directed by Joji V. Alonso

Children of the River, directed by Maricel Cariaga

Edward, directed by Thop Nazareno

F#*@BOIS, directed by Eduardo Roy Jr

Iska, directed by Theodore Boborol

John Denver Trending, directed by Arden Rod Condez

Malamaya, directed by Danica Sta. Lucia and Leilani Chavez

Pandanggo sa Hukay, directed by Sheryl Rose Andes

Tabon, directed by Xian Lim

The following short films are also part of this year's festival:

'Wag Mo 'Kong Kausapin

Disconnection Notice

Gatilyo

Heist School

Hele ng Maharlika

Kontrolado ni Girly ang Buhay N'ya

Sa Among Agwat

Sa Gabing Tanging Liwanag ay Paniniwala

Tembong

The Shoemaker

Ticket price for the movies are at P200 with a discount for students at P150. You can get an all access pass for all films at P4,000 and a films in competition pass at P 2,200.

The awards night is scheduled on Sunday, August 11. — Rappler.com