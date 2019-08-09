Sue Ramirez, Jameson Blake, and Markus Paterson are heading to Netflix this August

Published 11:56 AM, August 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Get that popcorn ready! Netflix has acquired yet another Filipino film to add to its growing roster of local gems – the 2018 romantic comedy Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa WiFi, starring Sue Ramirez, Jameson Blake and Markus Paterson.

The film directed by Jun Robles Lana (Bwakaw, Die Beautiful) will be available on Netflix starting August 21, 2019.

ABASW revolves around a popular high school teen named Norma who is forced into remote isolation after being diagnosed with Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Disorder (EHS), a rare condition that makes her allergic to all electronic gadgets and signals.

“I am excited that our film will reach the diverse audience of Netflix,” said director Jun Robles Lana in a media statement. “The younger viewers will see themselves in the characters and perhaps wonder what it’s like to be suddenly disconnected from the digital world.”

“Older viewers, meanwhile, will see the nostalgia and see how life, and love, survived without technology.”

Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa WiFi premiered during the 2018 Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino film festival last August.

Other local films recently added to Netflix's library this year include Mikhail Red's Eerie, Maria starring Cristine Reyes, Aurora, and BuyBust, which both star Anne Curtis-Smith. – Rappler.com