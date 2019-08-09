Netflix to stream 'Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa WiFi'
MANILA, Philippines – Get that popcorn ready! Netflix has acquired yet another Filipino film to add to its growing roster of local gems – the 2018 romantic comedy Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa WiFi, starring Sue Ramirez, Jameson Blake and Markus Paterson.
The film directed by Jun Robles Lana (Bwakaw, Die Beautiful) will be available on Netflix starting August 21, 2019.
ABASW revolves around a popular high school teen named Norma who is forced into remote isolation after being diagnosed with Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Disorder (EHS), a rare condition that makes her allergic to all electronic gadgets and signals.
“I am excited that our film will reach the diverse audience of Netflix,” said director Jun Robles Lana in a media statement. “The younger viewers will see themselves in the characters and perhaps wonder what it’s like to be suddenly disconnected from the digital world.”
“Older viewers, meanwhile, will see the nostalgia and see how life, and love, survived without technology.”
Ang Babaeng Allergic Sa WiFi premiered during the 2018 Pista Ng Pelikulang Pilipino film festival last August.
Other local films recently added to Netflix's library this year include Mikhail Red's Eerie, Maria starring Cristine Reyes, Aurora, and BuyBust, which both star Anne Curtis-Smith. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As an added bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.