Maris stars as the titular vlogger in 'Ellenya L,' an entry to the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino

Published 10:30 AM, August 15, 2019

I"M ELLENYA L. Maris Racal gets her first starring film in Spring Films' offering 'I'm Ellenya L.' Photo by Alexa Villano/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to what many people might assume, being a blogger is difficult. It's something actress Maris Racal knows first hand, after playing Ellenya L in the upcoming movie I'm Ellenya L.

The actress shot a promotional video for the movie while trailing Manila mayor Isko Moreno.

"Grabe yung experience ko habang naki ano sa media. May mga reporters kasi na nakapalibot kay mayor Isko...parang na feel ko talaga lahat. Totoong event talaga siya so nasa sakin kung mangyayari yung interview or kaunting tanungan lang. Kung hindi ko kakapalan yung mukha ko, walang mangyayari," she said during the bloggers conference on Tuesday, August 13.

(It was a different experience when I went there with news media. Reporters were crowding the mayor. It was a real event so it was all up to me if I join the interview or just ask questions. If I didn't but my shame aside, nothing would happen.)

"Ang hirap. Sa experience ko mga dalawang oras lang ako doon ang hirap kasi magaabang ka. Hindi ka sure kung makakakuha ka ng content for today. So parang kailangan nasa will mo yung may interview na mangyayari. Ang hirap pala like after the event mag-aabang ka, [magtatanong] kamusta ka, tapos kabado ka pa dahil mayor kaharap mo. Ang hirap pala."

(It was hard. In my 2-hour experience, you wait a long time. You aren't sure if you'll get content for the day. So you need to have the will to make sure an interview happens. It's hard because after the event, you wait, you ask how they are, and you're nervous because you're talking to a mayor.)

Maris also went to Asylum Manila as Ellenya. It was her job not to get scared.

In I'm Ellenya L, Maris plays Ellenya, a young lady who wants to be famous. She convinces her father and best friend Peng to help her create content on social media. However, an incident makes her viral for the wrong reasons.

sked how she would compare her life and that of Ellenya L’s, she said that her characater’s life was much more difficult.

"I think this moment, mas mahirap yung buhay ni Ellenya. Kasi ako ngayon, to be honest ang saya-saya ko. Parang gusto ko lang magaan lang at blessed naman ako sa part na iyan.

(I think in this moment, I would say Ellenya's life is harder. Because I'm so happy. I just want life to be free from worries and I'm blessed when it comes to that.)

"Pero kung i-compare ko siya sa buhay ni Ellenya, iba talaga. Parang gusto niya talagang sumikat, dinaanan niya lahat-lahat para lang sumikat. So I think mas mahirap iyon," she said

(But to compare my life to hers, it's super different. She wants fame and she's doing everything to be famous. That's really hard.)

I'm Ellenya L also stars Inigo Pascual, Nova Villa, and Francine Prieto. The movie is directed by Boy2 Quizon and is part of the upcoming Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino. — Rappler.com