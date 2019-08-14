WATCH: Meet the new March sisters in the ‘Little Women’ trailer
MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming take on Little Women is out, reintroducing viewers to the beloved characters of the classic novel the film is based on.
In the trailer, we get a good glimpse of Saoirse Ronan as Jo, the feisty writer who tells the story of her and her sisters Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh).
Rounding out the star-studded cast are Timothée Chalamet as Jo’s best friend Laurie, Laura Dern as the sisters’ mother Marmee, and Meryl Streep as the uppity Aunt March.
The film is a new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel, which follows the lives of the 4 March sisters as they come of age in post-Civil War Massachusetts.
Little Women is set to be released in US cinemas on December 25, 2019. – Rappler.com
