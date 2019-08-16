Also, a third film is already in the works!

Published 4:43 PM, August 16, 2019

TEAM COVINSKY. 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, who play Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey, are returning for the film's upcoming sequel. Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA, Philippines – Heads up Team Covinsky: To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You is set to premiere on Netflix on February 12, 2020, bringing on the kilig right in time for Valentine's Day.

To All The Boys. P.S I Still Love You is the much-awaited sequel to the hit film, To All The Boys I've Loved Before, which tells the story of high school junior Lara Jean Covey who starts a fake romance – and eventually ends up in a real one – with fellow student Peter Kavinsky.

Netflix announced the sequel's premiere date on August 16 with a video featuring the film's stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and the cast's newest addition, Jordan Fisher.

In the video, it was also announced that a third film, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is already in the works.

The film series is based on Jenny Han's young adult novels. The first film was released in August 2018, and became one of Netflix's most-watched original films. – Rappler.com